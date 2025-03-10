BREAKING: Resign or Face Impeachment – Rivers APC to Fubara

Reports have it that the Tony Okocha-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to either resign or face impeachment by the State House of Assembly.

Okocha issued the ultimatum during a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, accusing the governor of mismanaging the state.

According to him, Fubara has only two options – resignation or impeachment.

Okocha alleged that Fubara’s administration has led the state into crisis.

He further stated that the Supreme Court, in its verdict, indicated that there is no functional government in Rivers State, citing multiple infractions by the governor, which he described as impeachable offenses.

Okocha also maintained that Fubara has lost the authority to summon Assembly members for discussions.

Details Shortly…