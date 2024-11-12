Headteacher Demoted in Anambra Public School Over Absenteeism

The headteacher of Unity Primary School in Awba Ofemiri, in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mrs. Bertha Chidebe, has been demoted due to consistent absenteeism from her post.

The State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, announced this during the distribution of writing materials donated by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Dr. Nonye Soludo to state-run primary schools in the State.

She said an investigation revealed that the headteacher had been largely absent from her responsibilities, and she was directed to hand over her duties to the next senior officer, Mrs. Helen Okafor.

She expressed disappointment with the school’s poor condition, which she said was in a state of neglect. Overgrown fields and classrooms were in disrepair, and some even had missing roofs.

The Commissioner urged community leaders and the town union to help renovate the school to create a safe and conducive learning environment.

In a related visit, the Commissioner also expressed concern over conditions at Community Primary School in Ugbenu 205, where she noted that some students were leaving as early as noon, well before the official dismissal time.

While announcing plans to conduct a re-evaluation and accreditation exercise for schools in the State, Chuma-Udeh warned that any school failing to meet standard management practices would face consequences, including demotion of its management or termination of employment.

