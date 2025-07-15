Many have joined the disgruntled group of “He must be nailed, stained, discredited, made to feel like a crook” and accused of romancing with what he won’t even touch with the longest stick.

I thought those herders with all their big grammar and oratorial steeze had some commmon sense, the skunk smell from them, lately rather exposed their cerebral dwarfism. They are all the same, loud and empty with one thing driving them- personal gains.

Obi must be nailed. Must be found wanting . He must by all means be given a bad name for his enemies to rejoice over his hanging on the gallows. He is the real cat with nine lives who comes with a clean and sparkingly appreal even when oil is poured on him by his enemies. He seems magical in attitude , well designed and structured as if he knew that a day like this would come, when all sarchlight would beam on him from head to toe, around his panties to see if any particle of stains would be found in him.

To the dismay of his detractors, he keeps using whatever sand they are hauling on him just to bury him as steps to a hieght so enviable , leaving many of his haters green with envy.

He must be nailed at all cost. Disgraced by all means. Like Sussan in the bible in the hands of those mischievous elders who wanted to get down with her, he must be falsely accused just to have him crucified

It is obvious that they have willingly given out their hands for the dirty acts of getting the nuts from the furnance. The echoes of their dramatic speeches of supporting a northen candidate though empty and weird made a display of how cheap their price tag is.

I hope they would sit at one corner in their comfort zone one day to watch and listen to their recent ranting , may be they would have sense to appreciate the humpty dumpty fall of their public image from a suposedly enviable height to the low level of those whose bellies are their gods. Like Esua they are ready to sell their birthright for a penny.

Every accusation they have ever leveled against Obi comes with a response so clear and distinct, showing the more another good side of him hitherto bleaked from the public. Who would have known the ingenious role he played decongesting the port at a time if the likes of Daddy freeze did not accuse him of working with Gen. Abacha.

In their desperation to blackmail him, they keep opening up his well of horney that makes his public image a spectacle to behold.

He has nothing to fear, no skeleton in his cupboard. Beam that halogen light on him, nothing incriminating would be found. This is not the kind of result a life of pretence could produce. It is a lifestlye, a second nature, like water is to fish.

He seems too good and decent to play in this murky water called politics, where greater number of players are dirty, ready to play dirty and with dirty stuff in their curboard. If only they would find one small dent on him, only God knows how it would be magnified and his head called to be given on a platter.

Peter Gregory Obi just like Jesus, must be nailed even on trump up charges. He must be nailed by all means and at all cost. Funny enough the more they try to nail him, the more the nail and disgrace themselves. “Ochu nwaokuko nwe ada, nwaokuko nwe nwancho ncho ozo”( He who makes a chase of a cock, definitely would fall while the cock keeps running to safety)

90% of Nigeria Politicians are crazely chameleonic, seeking to satisfy nothing but their selfish interest. Bros Masses! If you think they are for you and got your back, you of course would be holding the tail of an eel. Obi, a single spotless and red ripped tomatoes in the midst of spoilt tomatoes.

Would he be able to maintain his sparkling and spotless nature? The truth is, in Nigeria Politics, only spoilt tomatoes get wider patronage from desperate and gullible Bros Masses

2027 a year to change this narrative! It begins with all the “Bros Masses” who would refer to sell their birth rights for a kobo than stand tall in integrity without stains of corruption.

Jarlathuche@gmail.com