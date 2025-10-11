He Had A Desire For A Better Nation

He was not only a Member of Parliament,

also, he was a bard, a vital voice, an embodiment

of the kind of poetry that grills a grave lack of ethics,

that tackles and tears into the basics, beyond the cosmetics.

Desire Moyo’s art torched dim tunnels, touched many a mentee.

He served on the parliament’s sport, recreation and culture committee.

His impassioned calls for a better nation were a trademark that flew wide.

His voice roars and blows in the present and future. In power, rest, Moyoxide.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cg5ergz12nzo

https://www.facebook.com/CITEZW/videos/nkulumane-mp-desire-moyo-is-calling-out-corruption-in-public-hospitals-and-urgin/1414605199820409/