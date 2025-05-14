He Gave Away 90% of His Salary and Lived on a Farm – Ex-President José Mujica Dies at 89

The Uruguayan government confirmed Tuesday that former president José “Pepe” Mujica, widely known as the world’s poorest president, has died at 89.

The iconic ex-guerrilla fighter and revered figure in Latin American leftist politics had been battling esophageal cancer, which spread to his liver after his diagnosis in May 2024.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, guide, and leader. We will miss you greatly, old friend,” wrote Uruguay’s sitting president, Yamandú Orsi, on X (formerly Twitter).

Mujica passed away after choosing to discontinue treatment earlier this year. His wife, former senator Lucía Topolansky, confirmed he had been receiving palliative care in recent weeks at their farm outside Montevideo.

Mujica was born on May 20, 1935, and rose to global prominence not just as Uruguay’s 40th president (2010–2015) but as a man who lived radically differently from other world leaders.

His political career began with the Tupamaros, a Marxist-Leninist urban guerrilla movement he helped found in the 1960s. The group initially engaged in Robin Hood-style robberies but later resorted to kidnappings, bombings, and assassinations.

Mujica was shot multiple times and imprisoned for 12 years, including extended periods of solitary confinement, during Uruguay’s military dictatorship between 1973 and 1985.

After his release, he transitioned to politics, founding the Movement of Popular Participation (MPP) in 1989, which became part of the Broad Front coalition.

He was elected to Congress in 1995, became a senator in 2000, and later served as agriculture minister in Uruguay’s first leftist government before winning the presidency in 2009.

Mujica gained international fame during his presidency for his austere lifestyle, earning him the moniker “the world’s poorest president.” He famously:

Donated up to 90% of his presidential salary to charity.

Continued living on his small farm with his wife and their three-legged dog.

Drove a 1987 Volkswagen Beetle.

Attended official events in sandals and cardigans.

In a 2012 interview with AFP, he pushed back against the label:

“I do not live in poverty, I live in austerity… I need little to live.”

Under Mujica’s presidency, Uruguay saw progressive reform in Latin America with key achievements during his tenure including the legalization of abortion, legalization of same-sex marriage, and making Uruguay the first country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis.

Though celebrated for fighting poverty, he was criticized for failing to rein in public spending. Nevertheless, he remained widely respected for his honesty and authenticity.

Even after leaving office, Mujica remained politically active and supported Yamandú Orsi’s successful 2024 presidential campaign.

Global leaders and citizens alike paid tribute to Mujica. Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, called him “an example for Latin America and the entire world” while Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, honored him as “a great revolutionary.”

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, remarked “He lived for a better world.” Bernardo Arévalo, President of Guatemala, called Mujica “an example of humility and greatness.”

The Brazilian government also issued a statement mourning the loss of “one of the most important humanists of our time.”

Following his wishes, José Mujica will be buried on his farm, beside his beloved three-legged dog. His wife, Lucía Topolansky, survives him. The couple had no children.