Have a Zero Tolerance against Poverty

Whatever you don’t tolerate in your life will not stay. Having a zero-tolerance for poverty means you disdain, detest, loathe, rebelled against, repulsed, abhor, and hate poverty in every shades and form. Poverty will make a mince-mint of your life if you give it a foothold. Hate poverty with everything that is in you. Honestly, you will agree with me that poverty is not good.

Poverty does not mean that you don’t have money in your hands or pocket, poverty is about your mindset. Poverty is about the way you think. For example, when you don’t have money in your pocket and you are thinking about where to go and beg for money it means you are having a poverty mindset. Or you see somebody brings out his pause and you see plenty of money in that pause and you begin to pray that the person will just give you some money from his pause, that is poverty mindset. When you see a person going from place to place to beg for money, that person is having a poverty mindset. For example, you see African leaders, when they go abroad for a conference, they carried their bowls in their hands begging for aids, grants, loans, from the ‘rich’ Chinese, American, and Asian government that is poverty mentality. Have you seen the Chinese, Americans and the Asians asking Nigeria government to borrow them money?. Nigeria leadership says they want to bring one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty. Wow. How are they going to change the mindset of one hundred million Nigerians? Are these Nigeria leaders serious at all?

To deal with poverty in your life, first, change the way you are thinking. When you change your thinking, you can change your finances. Intentionally make a vow today that you will never go and beg anybody for money again. Making a vow like that will automatically put in the room of the rich.

The main reason why poverty is clinging to so some people is to frustrate them from fulfilling the plan and purpose of God for their lives. That is the reason you must do everything legitimate to destroy this yoke of poverty in your life. Poverty is the worst evil that can afflict a human being. After salvation, your next battle is to defeat this debilitating scourge of poverty in your life.

Let me tell you the truth, money is good. When you have the money you call the shots. When you have money, you will have a great influence. But when you are broke all the time, you are shut down, you are limited you live at the mercies of others, you become a leech. When you don’t have the money you become incapacitated, you have no voice. Your words are mere words, they don’t carry any power. Poverty is not good at all. When you are poor, you will face a lot and lots of discomforts. You will feel unsecured, rejected by all and you will most likely be sick. Poverty can even kill you.

Poverty is a bye product of ignorance when you don’t know what to do to get money. I’m telling you all these things because I have experienced poverty at the deepest level and have also enjoyed some wealth. Without thinking twice, if you ask me to choose between poverty and wealth, I will not think twice before I choose wealth.

The way out of poverty is for you to be provoked and developed a perfect hatred for poverty. Hate poverty with everything that is in you.

Thus, having money to meet all your needs and still have excess and surplus of money after you met all your needs and help all the people around you is what is called wealth.

Here is the rule of thumb; when money comes into your hands, what’s the first thing you do? If it is to go out and buy something, it means you are still having a poverty mindset. Poor people are always thinking of what to buy, while the rich are always thinking about investing the money that comes into his hands.

To get out of the poverty trap, pay your tithe first and also pay yourself. Always think about saving part of any money that comes into your hands. Stop putting it off that you will save next time you get some money, do it now! When you make saving money a priority in your life, you are gradually moving from poverty to wealth. You must be intentional about your finances, always have a plan for every money that comes into your hands. Don’t just start spending the money anyhow, you will be poor. Always have a budget on how you will spend your money. In fact, one of the laws of money is; don’t spend it because any money you spend is gone forever. Also, make the best use of your time. The difference between the rich and the poor is the way they spend their time. I have never seen a poor person that has value for time and I have not seen a rich man that play around with his time. Rich people are always conscious of their time, always looking at their wristwatches.

For you to become rich, you must be productive. Abhor all time-wasting activities and people. When people come around you always tell them you are busy and that you don’t have time for frivolities. Invest your time on things that will bring you money.

Again you must avoid all the get rich quick schemes that are going on nowadays, they will make you poorer. Don’t play the lotteries that are not the way to become rich. If you win ten million naira in the lottery can you go to the church and say the testimony in front of the church? Avoid cheating to become rich and all dishonest work. The money you don’t work for, will not last in your hands. Learn to serve people. Again, please note that you don’t become rich overnight. If you can, invest your money on something that appreciates like property and make some sacrifice by paying now so that you can play later.

The angels are still in the whirlwinds. Thank you for allowing me to share this my candid thoughts with you today. You are not born to suffer, there is a seed of greatness within you. Only you can make your life a masterpiece. You have an option, either you sit down and bemoan your fate or use your mind to design a workable plan and go live your life intentionally. The choice is yours. Thank you and God bless you. God bless Nigeria.

Matthew is a preacher and Motivational Speaker.