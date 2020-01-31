Extra-judicial Killings in Nigeria: Reps Angry, Summon Police Chief

Apparently piqued by recurring cases of extra-judicial killings in Nigeria in the guise of accidental discharges by policemen and operatives of other security agencies, federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives have summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it on the matter to explain why police officers take delight in killing citizens.

The resolution of the Green Chamber of the bicameral Legislature on Thursday followed a Motion of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by its Deputy Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC Abia), Ozuruigbo Ugonna (PDP Imo) and Princess Miriam Onuoha (APC Imo).

Before its ruling on the motion, the House had also adopted a similar motion by Solomon Maren (PDP), urging the police to stop killings in Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

Onyejeocha however, urged the federal legislators to summon the police chief to brief them on the increasing cases of accidental discharge deaths as she condemned “in its entirety …accidental discharges, wrongful use of firearms and commiserate with the families of victims”.

While Onyejeocha advised the House to “mandate the IGP to investigate and bring to justice the culprits in the killing of Ndubuisi Emenike and indeed the killing attributed to wrongful use firearms by security agents”, she also ask it to direct “the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Armed Forces and all other security agencies authorised to carry firearms to desist, be prohibited from shooting, discharging firearms for amusement, celebrations, jubilation or otherwise other than for the purpose of protection of lives and properties”.

According to her, the House should mandate its Committees on Police Affairs, Interior and other relevant committees to invite Adamu, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the other stakeholders to brief them on measures being taken to ensure that these incidents are forestalled and culprits face the weight of the law.

While recounting several cases where some security agencies “used their firearms for purposes other than the protection of lives and properties, including but not limited to discharging, shooting at public events, such as rallies, weddings, burials, among others, often for amusement or wild celebrations”, she then suggested that the House should probe the accidental discharge that happened in Imo State in which Emenike was killed and commiserate with his family.