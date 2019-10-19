Hacks to clean your microwave oven in no time!

Are you tired of battling with grease and grime in your microwave? Cleaning your microwave is one of the most tedious tasks. Unsightly food splatters in microwave look unattractive and smell bad. They will eventually decrease the efficiency of your microwave/oven. There are several easy ways to clean your microwave using kitchen ingredients. As you’ll be warming food in the microwave, you’ll want to avoid using harsh chemicals to clean. So, all of our suggested methods use only natural ingredients.

Lemon Place lemon slices in a microwave-safe bowl with a tablespoon of water. Microwave the bowl on high power for about 1 minute so the liquid comes to a boil. Wipe the inside of the microwave with a kitchen towel. This mixture will help in breaking down the grease and grime and make it easy to remove.

Baking soda To remove cooked on spills from the floor of your microwave, make a paste by diluting baking soda with water. Coat the oven surface with this mixture and let it stand overnight. Scrub to remove the paste and wipe with a wet sponge and remove any leftover residue with a paper towel.

Apple cider vinegar To remove dried-up grease, mix one cup apple cider vinegar with a tbsp of sugar. This solution will help in loosening up the gunk. Spread the mix on the stain and leave for 15 minutes and just see the results.

Vinegar Fill a microwave-safe bowl half full of water and add one tablespoon of white vinegar to it. Place the bowl in microwave and microwave on high power for five minutes. This process will steam up the walls of the microwave and loosen the stubborn spots. Use a damp cloth to quickly wipe the food debris out of the microwave. Salt

The next time some liquid spills on the microwave plate, sprinkle some salt on it. When the oven cools down, you will be able to wipe it off easily using a cloth. The same trick works for spills on the stovetop.

Rubbing alcohol Rubbing alcohol can help in cleaning the oven if it is still warm and the grease is pliable. On a warm oven, spray rubbing alcohol, leave for two minutes and wipe off with damp cloth. You must ensure that the oven is switched off.