Gunmen Abduct Former NYSC DG, Retired General Tsiga, Demand ₦250 Million Ransom

Gunmen have abducted a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Retired General Maharazu Tsiga, and are demanding a ransom of N250 million for his release on Friday.

A source close to the family, who requested anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers had contacted the family and made their demands.

The incident reportedly took place around midnight on Wednesday when over 100 heavily armed gunmen invaded the retired general’s residence, along with nine other residents, and forcibly took them away.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers surrounded the house and began breaking doors in an apparent attempt to gain access to the property.

This caused General Tsiga to step outside and confront the assailants, asking them about their intentions. However, they proceeded to abduct him and others from the premises.

The member representing Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Abdullahi Balarabe Dabai, confirmed the incident to journalists. He described the scale of the attack as alarming, with the gunmen moving in large numbers and overwhelming the area.

As of the time of this report, neither the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army’s 17 Brigade in Katsina nor the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer had responded to inquiries or provided any official statement regarding the incident.

This incident adds to the growing wave of insecurity in the country, particularly in Katsina State, where residents have faced repeated attacks and abductions by armed groups.

The situation has heightened fears among locals, who are calling for increased security measures to address the ongoing crisis.

