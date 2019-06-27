Graduates who skip NYSC can contest for governorship – Court

Graduates who did not participate in NYSC scheme cannot be disqualified from governorship election, a federal capital territory (FCT) high court has said.

The court’s declaration is coming as a result of a suit brought against Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, by Iyabo Anisulowo, a former senator.

It was discovered that Abiodun did not participate in compulsory NYSC program, even though he finished his first degree in 1986.

But in his judgement on Wednesday, M.A. Mohammed held that the NYSC Act does not make provision for the disqualification of a candidate who failed to participate in it’s scheme.

He said that a candidate can only be disqualified under section 177 of the constitution which states that “a person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if; (a) he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth, (b) he has attained the age of thirty-five years, (c) he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by the political party and (d) he has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent.”

The case was however dismissed.