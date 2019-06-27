Frank Backs Sanusi on Nigeria’s Bankruptcy…Says APC govt drives 100m Nigerians into abject poverty 

A political activist and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has commended the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his timely warning over the precarious state of the nation’s economy.

Frank in a statement Thursday in Abuja, also called on other traditional rulers and religious leaders to emulate the Emir – who is known to speak the truth even at his own peril – by speaking out to save the country from imminent collapse.

It could be recalled that Emir Sanusi – a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm that the country is heading towards a catastrophic bankruptcy as a result of the poor and indolent management of the economy by the General Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He also recalled that the former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and ex-Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, had issued a similar warning about a month ago when he declared that Nigeria is heading towards another recession.

He stated that the failure of Buhari to implement a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers – six months after signing the bill into law – as well as the incapacity of may state governments to pay salaries are clear signs that General Buhari is presiding over financially messed up and comatose economy.

Frank said: “This is a Government that has failed to implement a new minimum wage for its workforce after Buhari hurriedly signed the minimum wage bill into law in April to save face on May Day. Buhari has breached the minimum wage act by refusing to implement it.

“This is a Government that has failed to operationalize financial autonomy for state judiciary and legislatures which Buhari signed into law in June 2018 following the last constitutional amendment exercise.

“This is a Government that has failed to name ministers and key aides to the President after over a month of being sworn into office.

“In many states of the federation, full workers’ salaries have not been paid for upwards of three years. Is it not benumbing that the newly inaugurated government in Ogun State had to secure a N7billion bank loan to pay May salaries?”

He lamented that while Nigerians are daily fleeing the country to seek refuge – legally or illegally – in other climes, Gen. Buhari and his cabal are busy looting the country, buying properties – locally and internationally – and busy enriching themselves at the detriment of the masses.

He stated that having failed in the last four years to meet the aspirations of Nigerians for humane, purposeful and progressive governance, the present administration has resorted to churning out lies in order to keep Nigerians in perpetual bondage.

He further urged Nigerians not to be carried away by Gen. Buhari’s promise, during his inauguration, to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty, saying, “already, Buhari’s rudderless and overly corrupt administration has driven over a 100 million Nigerians into abject poverty and countless others to their early graves through suicide and banditry.”

He called on international development partners to prevail on Gen. Buhari to be more responsive to the genuine needs of the people in order to save Nigerians from the current state of avoidable and unnecessary hardship in the land.