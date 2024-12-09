Governor Zulum Unveils N584.76 Billion 2025 Budget for Recovery and Continuity

Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum presented the 2025 budget of N584.76 billion on Monday, prioritizing health, education, and economic recovery.

Tagged the “Budget of Recovery and Continuity,” it allocates N380.84 billion for capital expenditure and N203.92 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Health Sector (N89.97 billion) Construction of an Orthopaedic Hospital, seven new General Hospitals, completion of the Borno State University Teaching Hospital, and revitalization of 100 primary healthcare centers.

Education Sector (N69.81 billion) Establishment of new Mega Schools, Islamic Schools, and rehabilitation of 50 schools.

Economic Recovery, Investment in agriculture, food security, and infrastructure, including the Maiduguri Dry Port and the dualization of Maiduguri-Biu Road.

Social Welfare, Implementation of N72,000 minimum wage and expansion of health insurance schemes.

The Governor also highlighted N22 billion spent on victim support and reconstruction efforts and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening recovery and resilience across the state. Speaker Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan commended the executive-legislative collaboration and praised Zulum’s efforts to settle insurgency victims.

