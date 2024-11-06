Governor Zulum Pledges Support for SMEs to Boost Borno’s Economy

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Borno to aid economic recovery and job creation.

On Tuesday, Zulum visited Coplad Nigeria Ltd., a rice milling factory on the Maiduguri-Bama highway, and emphasized the importance of SMEs in creating jobs and reducing poverty as Borno State recovers from the impact of the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor previously approved N814 million in funding for 9,154 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 2022 as part of various empowerment programs.

In 2021, he allocated N900 million to support 13,500 SMEs across several local government areas, including Biu, Gwoza, Ngala, and Jere, and an additional N350 million to aid 4,250 artisans and traders in Maiduguri and Jere.

Zulum’s economic support efforts also included distributing 100 subsidized Toyota taxis and 500 Keke NAPEP tricycles in Maiduguri, with another 40 vehicles and 40 tricycles provided to the people of Biu.

That year, he disbursed over N350.15 million to various groups, including automobile technicians, tricycle and generator repairers, post office traders, and electronics sellers.

In 2020, Zulum distributed N1 billion to support 7,200 SMEs from multiple associations in Maiduguri, including the Monday Market Traders Association, Babban Layi Textile Dealers Association, Borno State Women Empowerment Association, and others.

During his visit to Coplad Ltd., the governor directed the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Investment to assess the company’s needs and find ways for the government to support it.

Additionally, he instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to supply the factory with locally cultivated paddy rice.

Zulum urged Coplad Ltd. to maintain continuous operations, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions to keep the factory running long-term.

He also encouraged the company to explore setting up other smaller, modular facilities to create even more job opportunities across the state.

