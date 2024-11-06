Corps Marshal Hosts Workshop to Boost FRSC’s Policy Formulation and Strategic Implementation

In line with his administration’s commitment to the professional growth of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) staff, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed has approved a two-day workshop aimed at enhancing the skills and effectiveness of the Corps’ management team.

The workshop, titled “Retooling FRSC for Organisational Effectiveness: From Policy Formulation to Strategic Implementation,” focuses on strengthening the Corps’ approach to policy-making, planning, and execution.

It is directed at improving organizational efficiency, which, in turn, aims to support FRSC’s mission of safer roads across Nigeria.

Organized in partnership with Alnas Consulting Ltd, the workshop commenced on November 5, 2024, in Abuja, with an opening address by Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed.

The event gathered members of the FRSC Management Team and Zonal Commanding Officers to participate in the intensive training sessions.

Prior to the start of the workshop, selected members of FRSC’s management held a press conference, as directed by the Corps Marshal, to inform the public about the Corps’ initiatives and readiness for ensuring road safety during the upcoming end-of-year period and beyond.

During the press briefing, the team discussed the Corps’ strategies to improve road safety standards, reduce accidents, and enforce traffic regulations more effectively, especially during the busy holiday season.

The workshop will cover a range of topics focused on improving policy formulation and strategic planning within the FRSC.

Participants will engage in interactive sessions designed to equip them with updated knowledge and tools for implementing policies that meet both the immediate and long-term goals of the Corps.

The Corps Marshal emphasized the importance of such training, underscoring how it aligns with his vision for a more robust, responsive, and efficient FRSC.

By investing in the professional development of its management team and zonal commanders, the FRSC aims to better fulfill its mandate of creating safer roadways for all Nigerians.

The event marks a significant step in achieving an FRSC that is not only policy-driven but also strategically equipped to implement initiatives that directly impact the welfare of road users across the country.

