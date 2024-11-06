BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Lagbaja Is Dead

BREAKING: Tinubu Announces Death Of Chief Of Army Staff Lagbaja
Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja

President Bola Tinubu has announced the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, at age 56.

In a statement issued by the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, November 6 Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

While wishing Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honoring his significant contributions to the nation, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time.

Details later…

