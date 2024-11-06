BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Lagbaja Is Dead

President Bola Tinubu has announced the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, at age 56.

In a statement issued by the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, November 6 Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

While wishing Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honoring his significant contributions to the nation, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...