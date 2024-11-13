Governor Zulum Launches Summit to Reform Almajiri Education System in Borno State

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum inaugurated a summit on Wednesday focused on reforming the Almajiri education system, a traditional Islamic educational method widely practiced in northern Nigeria.

The event, which took place at the Musa Usman Secretariat’s conference hall, brought together educational stakeholders, religious leaders, and community advocates to discuss integrating the Almajiri system with formal basic education.

The summit served as a platform for attendees to discuss challenges, share insights, and propose practical solutions to improve the Almajiri system.

In his address, Governor Zulum emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of insecurity by ensuring education for all Borno citizens.

He noted that the improper teaching of Islamic studies has played a role in the rise of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

As part of the reform, the Borno State Government has established the Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, which is introducing a unified curriculum for Sangaya and Islamic schools.

Zulum highlighted that the initiative includes setting up Higher Islamic Colleges for Almajiri students, blending religious and secular education, and equipping students with skills for personal growth and future employment.

“The Sangaya Reform is a significant step that offers Almajiri students better opportunities, especially by incorporating Western education, vocational training, and literacy and numeracy skills into these centers, which are often called Almajiri or Islamic schools,” said Zulum.

He added that the government aims to streamline informal and formal education into a cohesive Sangaya school system that can eventually facilitate admission into colleges and universities.

Earlier, Sheikh Arabi Abulfatahi, Chairman of the Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, expressed appreciation for Governor Zulum’s support in fulfilling the board’s responsibilities.

Guest speakers at the event, Professor Mustapha Gwadabe from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Professor Mohammed Alhaji from the University of Maiduguri, emphasized the urgency for a complete overhaul of the Almajiri education system.

