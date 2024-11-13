Amidst rising grievances, Commissioner assures Isoko Youth of inclusion 

The Delta State Commissioner for Youth Development, ThankGod Trakiriowei, has assured the youths of Isoko Nation and Delta State at large that they are the priority of the Ministry and, as such, should be sure of total inclusiveness in its policies and programs.

Barr. Trakiriowei gave the assurance when members of Isoko National Youth Congress (INYC), led by Comr. Edigbe Abel paid him courtesy visit in his office, at Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat, Asaba.

The Youth Commissioner said the Ministry was created by the Government for the sole purpose of developing the youths of the state, adding that all youth groups in the state would given equal treatment and recognition in all the Ministry’s programs.

According to him, “I welcome you to my office. Let me inform you that the Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has the youths in his heart. If not, I will not be here today. Youths are our priority”.

“I assure you that whatever thing going to any youth group will surely get to them. We will put our hands together to make a difference. This office is yours and will always be opened for you to access anytime you want “, he said.

INYC President, Edigbe Abel thanked the Honourable Commissioner for the warmth reception given to them. He seeked for collaboration with the Youth Ministry to implement youth development programs, awareness campaigns, sensitization initiatives, seminars and empowerment services across the Isoko Nation.

Edigbe also commended the Youth Commissioner for his visionary leadership, saying that “partnering with your office will significantly enhance our efforts. We look forward to your valuable insights and support in making a positive impact on the lives of our people”, he said.

