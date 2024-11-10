Governor Zulum Inspects Key Facilities in Uba, Orders Remodeling and Speedy Completion Projects

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum recently visited Uba town in Askira/Uba Local Government Area (LGA) to inspect several important public facilities, including the General Hospital Uba, Government Secondary School Uvu, and High Islamic School Uba, on Saturday.

During his visit, he highlighted the need for immediate upgrades and expansions to improve healthcare and educational opportunities in the region.

At the General Hospital Uba, Governor Zulum directed a comprehensive remodeling to bring the facility up to modern standards.

Recognizing the hospital’s critical role in serving the community, he stressed that enhancing its infrastructure and medical resources would be essential for providing better healthcare services to residents.

In addition to the hospital, the governor visited Government Secondary School Uvu, where he ordered renovations aimed at creating a more conducive learning environment.

He announced plans for the remodeling and reconstruction of all secondary schools in the area to ensure that students have access to adequate facilities, enabling a better educational experience.

Governor Zulum also inspected the High Islamic School Uba, urging contractors to complete the school’s construction swiftly to support students’ learning needs.

Furthermore, the governor met with traditional leaders at the Uba Emir’s palace, where he assured them that the palace would undergo remodeling to preserve its cultural and historical significance.

He also had the honor of commissioning the newly remodeled Jumaa mosque, located within the palace grounds, marking the occasion as a symbol of the community’s spiritual heritage.

