Planned VAT Increase in Nigeria: A New Burden on Struggling Citizens

The Nigerian government is planning to raise the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5% to 10%, despite widespread hardship and opposition from various groups.

As the nation grapples with rising inflation, insecurity, high unemployment, and a weakened economy, this move has sparked concern and fear among Nigerians who already struggle to afford basic needs.

Many Nigerians face an uphill battle with worsening living conditions. Families struggle to put food on the table, feed their families, or keep up with the costs of housing, healthcare, and education.

Even those with steady jobs or government salaries find that their income doesn’t stretch far enough, often forcing them into debt to cover essential expenses.

While these hardships have intensified in recent years, the government’s proposal to increase VAT has left many questioning why they must bear an additional burden without a corresponding improvement in public services or infrastructure.

The proposed VAT hike comes at a time when the country’s security situation is extremely fragile.

Terrorism, banditry, and communal violence continue to be major threats, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

Additionally, unreliable electricity and a deteriorating power grid have further hampered economic activity.

Citizens across the country, but particularly in the northern regions, also endure inadequate infrastructure, with poor roads, insufficient healthcare facilities, and limited access to clean water.

Educational and job opportunities are lacking, pushing many young people toward despair and, in some tragic cases, suicide due to feelings of hopelessness.

For years, Nigerians have been told that government budgets aim to improve their quality of life. However, many feel that these promises do not translate into real improvements.

Questions are being raised about how the budget is implemented and where the funds actually go. The common sentiment is that, if the government seeks to increase taxes, it should first focus on delivering concrete progress in the areas that matter most to the citizens.

Some state governors have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the VAT increase, expressing concerns that it will only worsen poverty, particularly in the North, where the economic disparity is severe.

However, these appeals appear to have been largely ignored by the federal government, fueling fears of a potential backlash.

Critics warn that the public’s patience is wearing thin, and if no meaningful action is taken to ease their suffering, there could be large-scale protests or even a revolution among the impoverished citizens.

For Nigeria to progress, it is essential that the government addresses these pressing issues.

Without visible improvements in public services, infrastructure, and job creation, citizens are likely to view tax increases as yet another hardship in a long list of challenges they are already forced to endure.

