Governor seeks collaboration for development of Niger Delta 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has urged the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to collaborate with State Governments to ensure that the region benefits from quality projects in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Oborevwori stated this on Saturday when he received on courtesy visit the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Momoh and his delegation at Government House, Asaba.

The Governor who congratulated the Minister on his appointment, said such collaboration was necessary in order to improve the living conditions of the people of the region.

He said: “A few days ago I received the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi who was here to look at the state of the Federal roads in the State. He saw for himself the state of the Warri-Benin Road and also the East-West Road.

“I am happy for your appointment because you are somebody from this region and I know that when you appoint somebody from the region he will do something that he will be remembered for.

“You are already aware of the pains and challenges we are passing through because you have said it all but its not just about knowing the challenges and not dealing with them.

“You may know what is happening and not dealing with the challenges. You have passed through the road to Port Harcourt, the whole area is bad.

“This region produces the highest wealth that we use in running this country so attention ought to be paid to the region.

“This is the opportunity you have to put the records straight, those that are going to be in charge whether contractors or those giving out the contracts should do the right thing because what is causing this problem is shortcut.

“As a Minister for the Niger Delta, do your best to ensure that the region gets the best in terms of road projects, security, shore protection among others. Don’t also forget the issue of youths restiveness.

“Most of our riverine areas are being taken over by erosion and we need to also look at our roads and how we can fix them. That’s the reason the NDDC and Ministry of Niger Delta were created to focus on the Niger Delta”.

Governor Oborevwori further said that his administration was committed to the execution of quality projects, adding that he had also approved the payment of over N5.5bn promotion arrears for civil servants.

“When I came in, I said I need quality jobs and we have inaugurated some projects and we are consolidating on the old projects and finish them while also embarking on new ones.

“We are bringing Julius Berger to execute projects in Warri and Effurun. Exco has approved N78bn and between now and next month we will sign the agreement because we are mobilising them with 25 per cent.

“Most of those roads are Federal Roads. Is it the PTI junction, DSC and Effurun roundabouts or the Enerhen junction to Marine quarters?

“These are all Federal roads and if a Governor can approve N78bn to construct Federal roads then we need to collaborate to work for the people. Politics has come and gone and it is now time for us to see how we can develop the region,” he said.

Earlier, Engr. Momoh said the delegation was in the state as part of his stakeholders visit to the Niger Delta region to know what is on ground and the challenges.

He said: “As Governors of the states you are the authority and custodians of the states and as far as the Ministry is concerned, we need to collaborate with the Governors of the states in order to bring about development and peace to the Niger Delta region.

“We are here to carry out the assignment of President Bola Tinubu of the renewed hope agenda with eight presidential priorities of Mr President which if fully pursued vigorously Nigeria will be better for it.

“We have directed the NDDC on how to partner with state governments in order to target major projects executed across the Niger Delta and if the Ministry can come together with the state governments to identify some of these areas, I believe that we will do better than we were doing before”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...