Governor Ahmadu Fintiri Reaffirms Commitment to Adamawa’s Progress in End-of-Year Dinner

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, hosted an End-of-Year dinner at the Government House in Yola on Sunday night.

The event brought together dignitaries, stakeholders, and residents to reflect on the state’s progress over the past year and outline the administration’s vision for the future.

Speaking during the dinner, Governor Fintiri expressed his gratitude to the people of Adamawa for their unwavering support and trust in his leadership.

He described the occasion as a moment for reflection, a time to assess the collective journey of the state, and an opportunity to renew their shared commitment to development and prosperity.

“It is a moment to reflect on our collective journey and reaffirm our commitment to Adamawa’s progress,” the governor stated.

He assured those present that his administration remains resolute in its mission to deliver on its promises, emphasizing that no effort will be spared in achieving the goals set for the state.

“Our resolve remains unshaken,” Governor Fintiri said. “I will not rest, slow down, or waver until every promise made to the people of Adamawa is fulfilled. Together, we are building the Adamawa of our dreams.”

The governor further highlighted the milestones achieved in various sectors during the year and reiterated his administration’s focus on key areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation.

He called on all residents to remain united and committed to the shared vision of transforming Adamawa into a state of pride and opportunity for all.

The End-of-Year dinner was marked by an atmosphere of camaraderie and hope, as guests enjoyed the opportunity to interact with the governor and share in the collective aspiration for a brighter future for Adamawa State.

