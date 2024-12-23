Former President Muhammadu Buhari Attends Final Match of PMB Unity Cup 2024 in Daura

Former President Muhammadu Buhari attended the final match of the PMB Unity Cup 2024 at the Daura Township Stadium, marking another milestone for the annual tournament held in his honor on Sunday.

The PMB Unity Cup, which features both football and polo competitions, is part of Buhari’s post-presidency efforts to promote youth development, foster sportsmanship, and strengthen community bonds.

The event has become a celebrated tradition in the Daura zone, reflecting the former president’s lasting connection with his hometown and his commitment to grassroots sports development.

Speaking at the event, Muhammadu Buhari expressed his gratitude to the organizers for their dedication to sustaining the tournament.

He highlighted the importance of sports in fostering peace, unity, and development among young people, emphasizing its role in shaping disciplined and responsible individuals.

“I deeply appreciate this initiative, which has grown to symbolize the power of sports in promoting peace and development. I commend the organizers for their hard work and consistency,” Buhari said. He also encouraged the young players to embrace discipline, teamwork, and fair play, both on and off the field.

The PMB Unity Cup has become a prominent event in the region, drawing participants and spectators from across the area.

It continues to inspire youth involvement in sports and reinforce the former president’s legacy of community engagement and support for grassroots initiatives.

