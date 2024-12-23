Hunger: Benue Gov Blames Lack of Safety Measures for Harvest of Deaths in Ibadan, Abuja, Anambra 

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has sympathized with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Bishops and the entire people of Oyo, Abuja and Anambra, over the recent stampedes that happened in the above mentioned states, describing the separate incidents as unfortunate.

Recall that there was a stampede during a children’s funfair in Ibadan on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, which led to the loss of lives. There were two other separate incidents in Abuja and Okija, in Anambra State, where surging crowds became uncontrollable, during food distribution. The latter happened three days after the former.

In his condolence message to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the families and victims of the sad incidents, Governor Alia described the incidents as painful, saying the ugly events have put the nation in mourning at a time the whole world is about to celebrate the birth of a Saviour, Jesus Christ.

He charged charity Organizations, Philanthropists, and event planners to always consider the safety of Nigerians, insisting the precious lives that the country has lost at this time would have been averted if proper safety measures were put in place.

While praying for a quicker healing for the injured, and eternal rest for the deceased, Governor Alia equally prays to God to grant the grieving families the fortitude to bear the painful demise of their loved ones.

