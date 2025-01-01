Gov. Fubara Presents Certificate of Recognition to Former Niger Delta Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo As Traditional Ruler

Rivers state Governor, Sim Fubara, has presented a certificate of recognition to former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, as a traditional ruler in the state.

The governor presented the certificate to Dokubo on Tuesday, December 31, as the Amayanabo of Torusarama-Piri Elem Kalabari at the traditional rulers’ quarterly general meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Governor Fubara also presented certificates of recognition to three other monarchs.

Those recognized are Winston Odiye Alamina (Oputibeya XII, Amayanabo of the Koniju Kingdom), Eze Noble Friday Uwoh (Eze Igbu-Ehuda IV), and Ike Ehie (Eze Igbu Orlukwor).

The governor who announced this on X, wrote;

“We reaffirmed our commitment to tirelessly work for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Rivers state.

I urged these esteemed leaders to use their positions to foster unity, promote peace, and strengthen harmony within their respective domains,”

