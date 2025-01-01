DJ Kulet Ends Eight-Months-Old Marriage, Accuses Husband of Alleged Infidelity, Sexual Abuse

Popular disc jockey, Kudirat Gbemisola famously known as DJ Kulet, has announced her separation from her husband, Ohis Emmanuel, over alleged inf!delity.

The couple had a lavish ceremony eight months ago to celebrate their union.v

A video of DJ Kulet trending on social media from the wedding where she was jokingly telling her bridesmaid to move away from her husband before they use their backside to collect him.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the disc jockey accused her husband of “cheating with multiple women” and “sexual abuse” within eight months of their marriage.

According to Kulet, she decided to publicly cut ties with her husband over his refusal to change his behaviour.

“I am publicly disassociating myself from my ex-husband, Ohis Emmanuel (aka Benjamin) @hemmarsnoop due to his egregious and reprehensible actions.

Despite overwhelming evidence (including chats, photos, videos, and voice notes) of his infidelity, he has refused to change his ways.

The final straw was the shocking discovery of his prolonged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old minor, which occurred under my roof for six months.

Previously, I had forgiven him after he shifted the blame for his infidelity to external influences, unaware of the extent of his abuse.

“Further investigation, including a video confession on December 28th, 2024, revealed that he had also molested his 20-year-old cousin, resulting in her contracting an infection, as well as her friend.

“His predatory behavior predominantly targets minors, and he continues to engage in infidelity with multiple women. In our short-lived marriage of less than 8 months, I have treated infections three times.

“As a victim myself, I feel compelled to expose individuals like him to protect others. I urge everyone to be vigilant and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

Meanwhile, Emmanuel has yet to respond to the allegations as of the time of press time.

