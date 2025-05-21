Google Upgrades Play Store With New Features

Google has introduced a range of new features to improve user experience and support developers on the Play Store.

These updates include curated topic pages, audio previews, and upgraded tools for managing subscriptions.

The topic pages will let users explore apps based on specific shows, movies, or sports events, while developers can now add content-rich elements like hero image carousels and YouTube playlists to their app listings.

Google said audio previews for apps, already live in the Health & Wellness category in the U.S., have helped triple install rates in early tests.

Subscription tools have also been enhanced.

Developers can now offer add-ons in a single checkout, and users will see reminders about their subscription benefits more frequently.

Google claimed these reminders have already reduced subscription cancellations by 3%.

Additionally, the Play Console is getting improvements, including a centralized asset library, better performance metrics, and a new section with actionable advice.

Developers will also be able to pause live app releases if an issue is discovered post-launch.