I Like My Men Older- Doyin

It seems there are many layers to Doyin that people are yet to uncover or she is yet to share.

Former BBnaija star Doyin David has shared one secret that fans of the show are not aware of and this is about her personal life.

In an interview Doyin shared that contrary to the public views about her age she is 36 and turning 37 in a few months and she is not 26.

Doyin did not stop there, she shared more, she revealed that she has a child; however she did not share more than that, so there is no name, age or gender of the child.

From what the public knows Doyin is not married and she also did not reveal who the father of the child is.

Additionally she talked about her preference in men and how she likes her men to be much older than her.