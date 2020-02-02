Our gods will mysteriously kill anyone opposing Amotekun – Gani Adams

The Are Ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has warned against opposing the Southwest security outfit, Amotekun.

Adams warned that anyone who opposes Amotekun would die “mysteriously” by the gods of the land.

Speaking at a South-West Security Stakeholders Group summit in Osogbo, Osun State at the weekend, Adams warned that people of Southwest would not tolerate any form of threat over its decision to ensure the security of the region.

He said: “We want everyone out there to know that the people of this region would not tolerate any form of threats from any individual or groups in relation to the issues of insecurity and the birth of Amotekun.

“As you have seen events unfolding in recent times that the people of the southwest are behind the governors on the Amotekun project. Whoever opposes it would die mysteriously and the gods of Yorubaland would soon visit its wrath on its betrayers.”

Adams also faulted Fulani groups for opposing the establishment of Amotekun.

Recall that that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group had disclosed that its members are afraid of Amotekun.

The group’s National Secretary, Alhassan Saleh had said members of the group “fear” Amotekun because its members carrying out their economic business in the Southwest would be the target.

However, Adams said: “It is nauseating that a group, Miyetti Allah was giving orders that Amotekun should not be allowed to stay in the region.

“We are using this medium to tell any group with criminal tendencies to leave the region. Yoruba is not known for hostility, the race is accommodating and we love to live in peace and harmony with other race, but we should not be pushed to reacting to criminality against our people, such as kidnapping, banditry, destroying farms and raping women.”