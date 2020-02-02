You can frame me up, detain me but can’t silence me – Shehu Sani 

Senator Shehu Sani has described his recent detention by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) as the most traumatizing interrogation.

Sani, who represented Kaduna South in the 8th Assembly, also described his detention as unfair, unjust and a clear breach of his fundamental human rights.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Senator Sani stated that his 30 days of incarceration in the hands of EFCC, witnessed a very ugly situation, which includes traumatizing interrogation, houses and offices searched, adding that he was compelled to declare his assets.

Senator Shehu Sani lamented, “My incarceration for 30 days in the jail of EFCC was unfair, unjust and a clear breach of my fundamental rights and hence stands condemned.

“During my unjust stay in the EFCC cell, I was subjected to traumatizing interrogations. My Houses and offices were searched, they compelled me to declare my assets, they tried to subject me to polygraph lie detector tests, my accounts were blocked, my phone was seized all in the name of fictional “24” or “25” thousand dollar extortion.

“Any information planted in the media by the EFCC spokesperson while I was in their custody about me is outrightly false and nothing but a bacterial and fungal infested concoctions, typical of their style.

“Our Country will continue to be at the bottom strata of the Transparency International index as long as our anti-graft agencies only use their might and arsenal to crush ants while lacking the courage, the heart and the liver to confront the snakes, the vultures and the hyenas of the ruling establishment.

“They can frame me up, detain me but can’t silence me.

“I shall abide by all the conditions of my bail and appreciate the courage, compassion and wisdom of the Court in granting me bail.

“In an ideal democratic state, all agencies of the government are obliged to operate within the dictates and the ambit of the rule of law or the nation leaps into tyranny.

“The rule book of Stalin, The manual of Hitler or road map of Mussolini should not be the guidance and the compass of the nation’s security and anti-corruption agencies in their quest to sanitize our country.

“I wish to thank all individuals and groups that have shown concern, support, solidarity and prayers during my 30 days of incarceration in the underground cell of the EFCC on the orders of its chairman. I express gratitude to Almighty Allah and my special appreciation to Amnesty International, SERAP, HURIWA and others numerous to mention.”