God Won’t Forgive You— APC Chieftain Warns Youths Fighting Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obidike Chukwuebuka, has warned Nigerian youths against opposing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling such actions “unpatriotic and spiritually dangerous.”

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Wednesday, Obidike argued that Tinubu has rekindled hope among young Nigerians through bold appointments, people-driven policies, and reforms targeted at empowerment, job creation, and national development.

“President Tinubu has shown more concern and action for Nigerian youths than any other leader in recent history.

God will not forgive any youth who, out of ignorance or mischief, decide to sabotage this vision.” He said.

Obidike pointed to Tinubu’s inclusion of young leaders in key roles such as Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Minister of Youth Development), Ayodele Olawande (Minister of State for Youth Development), Khalil Halilu (NASENI Executive Vice Chairman), Zacch Adedeji (FIRS Chairman), and Delu Bulus Yakubu (NSIPA National Coordinator) describing them as “drivers of innovation and inclusiveness in governance.”

He also cited youth-focused initiatives like the Student Loan Act and the 3 Million Technical Talent programme, designed to train millions of Nigerians in digital and tech skills by 2027.

Urging youths to resist partisan manipulation, the APC stalwart insisted Tinubu is treating them as leaders, not political tools.

“Those trying to destroy this effort are enemies of progress,” he warned. “If you sabotage this, you are working against the destiny of our youth and God will not forgive you.”