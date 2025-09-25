spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 25, 2025 - 3:30 PM

God Won’t Forgive You— APC Chieftain Warns Youths Fighting Tinubu

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Nigeria Back on Track, Economy No Longer Bleeding– Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obidike Chukwuebuka, has warned Nigerian youths against opposing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling such actions “unpatriotic and spiritually dangerous.”

 

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Wednesday, Obidike argued that Tinubu has rekindled hope among young Nigerians through bold appointments, people-driven policies, and reforms targeted at empowerment, job creation, and national development.

 

“President Tinubu has shown more concern and action for Nigerian youths than any other leader in recent history.

 

God will not forgive any youth who, out of ignorance or mischief, decide to sabotage this vision.” He said.

 

Obidike pointed to Tinubu’s inclusion of young leaders in key roles such as Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Minister of Youth Development), Ayodele Olawande (Minister of State for Youth Development), Khalil Halilu (NASENI Executive Vice Chairman), Zacch Adedeji (FIRS Chairman), and Delu Bulus Yakubu (NSIPA National Coordinator) describing them as “drivers of innovation and inclusiveness in governance.”

 

He also cited youth-focused initiatives like the Student Loan Act and the 3 Million Technical Talent programme, designed to train millions of Nigerians in digital and tech skills by 2027.

 

Urging youths to resist partisan manipulation, the APC stalwart insisted Tinubu is treating them as leaders, not political tools.

 

“Those trying to destroy this effort are enemies of progress,” he warned. “If you sabotage this, you are working against the destiny of our youth and God will not forgive you.”

Previous article
Giving AI a Nigerian Accent: Inside First Local-Language Model
Next article
BREAKING: Building Collapses in Lagos, Several Feared Trapped
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

DSS Arrests Kwara Monarch’s Wife and Aide Over Terrorism Links

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

News 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

News 0
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

News 0
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x