Ghana’s Black Stars Are a Better Team Than Nigeria’s Super Eagles- Fireboy DML

Nigerian music star Fireboy DML has stirred the football waters with a bold opinion — Ghana’s Black Stars are currently a better team than Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Speaking on a recent episode of the 90s Baby Show, the “Obaa Sima” crooner said that although Nigeria boasts more individually talented players, Ghana performs better collectively on the pitch.

“Right now, Ghana is a better team,” Fireboy stated. “Individually, we [Nigerians] are better. But as a team, Ghana is stronger.”

He pointed out Nigeria’s long-standing struggle to blend its star-studded squad into a cohesive unit, especially in the midfield.

“We haven’t been able to combine the brilliance of each player to form a solid team. We’ve got the talent, but we haven’t been able to use it well.

Unlike Ghana, we don’t have a good midfield. Thomas Partey alone—there’s no one we have that can battle that,” he said, referencing the Ghanaian midfielder’s standout performance against Real Madrid during Arsenal’s Champions League run.

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Unity Cup clash between Nigeria and Ghana in London next month, Fireboy’s comments are sure to add extra fire to the long-standing football rivalry.