German Court Upholds Reunification Tax, Dismisses Appeal for Abolition

Germany’s Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal by six Free Democratic Party (FDP) politicians seeking to eliminate the additional tax initially imposed to cover reunification costs.

The court, in its ruling on Wednesday, stated that the government still had valid financial obligations linked to reunification but noted that the solidarity surcharge could not remain indefinitely.

While affirming the current legality of the tax, the judges warned that it could become unconstitutional if its necessity ceased to exist.

Had the ruling gone against the surcharge, the federal budget for 2025 could have faced a shortfall of 12.75 billion euros (13.8 billion dollars), with the government potentially having to refund around 65 billion euros collected since 2020.

The FDP lawmakers challenging the levy argued that its legal basis ended with the conclusion of Solidarity Pact II in 2019, which was designed to reduce economic disparities between East and West Germany. They also contended that the surcharge disproportionately burdened high-income earners, as most taxpayers no longer contributed to it.

Since 2021, the 5.5 percent surcharge on income, corporate, and capital gains taxes has applied only to high earners, businesses, and investors. However, the court ruled that this did not violate the principle of equality.

Defending the levy, the German government insisted that reunification-related financial commitments remain and that the surcharge does not have to be tied to specific expenditures.