APC Elders Demand Expulsion of Rep Member Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

A group of Concerned Elders for Peace within the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West has urged the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, to take disciplinary action against Aminu Jaji over alleged acts of disloyalty.

Jaji, who represents Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, is accused of undermining the party’s unity by engaging in activities detrimental to its progress.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Kaduna, the group’s Zonal Coordinator, Aliyu Kaura, accused Jaji of sponsoring media attacks on party leaders and creating internal divisions. He alleged that Jaji’s actions had resulted in instability and disrepute, particularly in Zamfara, citing his alleged association with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state.

Kaura further claimed that Jaji had shown disregard for key party figures, including Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari. Despite reconciliation efforts by the party, Jaji allegedly persisted in divisive actions, using social media as a platform to attack senior members.

He warned that if Jaji’s activities remain unchecked, they could severely impact the party’s cohesion in Zamfara and the North-West region at large.

“The continued display of pride and disregard for party leadership by Sani Jaji has severe consequences that could lead to indiscipline and artificial problems for the party’s progress in Zamfara State.

“Jaji’s negative approach towards some party chieftains in Zamfara State is alarming and worrisome and can destroy the unity, discipline, and political development of the party in the North-West region.

“The recent personal attacks and utterances allegedly sponsored by Jaji’s political movement group on social media against former governors Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari and Bello Matawalle are disgusting and irresponsible.

“Also, the utterances of Jaji’s media aide, Mansur Khalifa, are equally irresponsible and exuberant, intended to malign, abuse, and insult party leaders who have sacrificed much to unite the party in Zamfara State,” he said.

Kaura also alleged that despite Jaji’s recent engagements with the PDP-led government, the APC in Zamfara had allowed him and his associates to reintegrate into mainstream politics. However, he argued that Jaji and his allies had continued to create discord within the party.

“Although the party suspended Jaji and his aide last year due to their nefarious activities, including indiscipline and bad conduct, nothing has changed, and that makes it clear that his behaviour is a result of his allegiance to external interests rather than the party’s well-being.

“As a political leader, Jaji should focus on serving his constituents and delivering services rather than sponsoring social media attacks against perceived political enemies.

“Zamfara APC is a family, and any action to destroy its hard-earned peace and unity should be resisted, hence, our call on the party’s leadership to act fast ahead of the 2027 elections,” Kaura added.