Lookman Unseats Osimhen as ‘King of the Pitch’

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, has added another prestigious accolade to his growing list of honors after being crowned the 2024/2025 King of the Pitch at a ceremony in Uyo.

The Atalanta BC forward and Super Eagles star clinched both the Striker of the Year and King of the Pitch awards at the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

According to the event organizers, the award ceremony took place after Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, bringing together key figures in Nigerian football.

“The 11th Award ceremony was held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, also witnessed the crowning of Rasheedat Ajibade, Super Falcons forward, as Queen of the Pitch,” the statement read.

Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, reaffirmed the commitment of the organizers to maintaining the integrity and prestige of the event.

He further assured that despite any challenges, the annual awards would continue to recognize and celebrate Nigerian footballers and administrators.

“While doing this, we appeal to Nigerians to continue to support the Super Eagles and other national teams,” he added.

Category Winners

Goalkeeper of the Year: Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali outperformed Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Remo Stars’ Kayode Bankole to clinch the award.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali outperformed Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Remo Stars’ Kayode Bankole to clinch the award. Defender of the Year: Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, claimed the title for the fourth time, edging out Ola Aina of Nottingham Forest and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, claimed the title for the fourth time, edging out Ola Aina of Nottingham Forest and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey. Midfielder of the Year: Fulham’s Alex Iwobi secured the honor for the third time, prevailing over Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Augsburg’s Frank Onyema.

Other Award Highlights

The Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigerian Football remained one of the standout categories, with Kunle Soname taking the prize for the second time, surpassing Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami and former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

Meanwhile, MTN Nigeria retained the Corporate Sponsor of Football award, while Rangers International emerged as the Team of the Year, and their head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu was named Coach of the Year.

Media Recognition

Journalists covering Nigerian football were also honored, with notable winners including:

Football Journalist of the Year (Print): Charles Diya (New Telegraph Newspapers)

Charles Diya (New Telegraph Newspapers) Football Journalist of the Year (TV): Cecilia Omorogbe (Channels TV)

Cecilia Omorogbe (Channels TV) Football Journalist of the Year (Radio): Anthony Bekederemo (Brila FM)

Anthony Bekederemo (Brila FM) Football Journalist of the Year (Online): Samuel Ahmadu (Savid News)

Full List of Winners

Goalkeeper of the Year: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United)

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United) Defender of the Year: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC)

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC) Midfielder of the Year: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC)

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC) Striker of the Year: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC) Team of the Year: Rangers International FC

Rangers International FC Coach of the Year: Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International FC)

Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International FC) Sam Okwaraji Award: Kunle Soname (Bet9ja)

Kunle Soname (Bet9ja) State with Best Grassroots Football Development Programme: Lagos State

Lagos State Football Pitch of the Year: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Football-Friendly Governor of the Year: His Excellency, Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State)

His Excellency, Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State) Corporate Sponsor of Football Award: MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria Sportsmanship Award: Kunle Soname (Chairman, Remo Stars)

Kunle Soname (Chairman, Remo Stars) Football Journalist of the Year (Print): Charles Diya (New Telegraph Newspapers)

Charles Diya (New Telegraph Newspapers) Football Journalist of the Year (TV): Cecilia Omorogbe (Channels TV)

Cecilia Omorogbe (Channels TV) Football Journalist of the Year (Radio): Anthony Bekederemo (Brila 88.9 FM)

Anthony Bekederemo (Brila 88.9 FM) Football Journalist of the Year (Online): Samuel Ahmadu (Savid News)

Samuel Ahmadu (Savid News) Queen of the Pitch: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético de Madrid Femenino)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético de Madrid Femenino) King of the Pitch: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC)

The Nigeria Pitch Awards continue to recognize excellence in Nigerian football, rewarding players, coaches, administrators, and media professionals for their contributions to the game.