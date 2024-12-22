Gemini AI Now Available in 40 More Languages for Research

Google has broadened the reach of its Gemini AI by making its in-depth research mode available in 40 additional languages.

This mode, designed for Google One AI premium users, guides users through the entire research process.

It starts by creating a research plan, then continuously refines searches to gather relevant information, ultimately producing a detailed report.

Supported languages now include a variety of regional and global languages, such as Hindi, Bengali, and Portuguese.

However, the expansion brings new challenges in ensuring that information sourced from different languages remains accurate and grammatically correct.

To improve accuracy, Google has introduced quality checks and feedback systems, drawing on the expertise of native speakers.

Despite these efforts, the company acknowledges the ongoing challenge of maintaining factual accuracy, especially in languages with diverse sources.

The move aims to make advanced research tools accessible to more users globally.

