EPL: Manchester City Falls to Another Shambolic Defeat

Manchester City has suffered another shambolic defeat, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

This marks City’s ninth defeat in their last 12 games across all competitions this season.

Villa took the lead in the 16th minute and doubled it in the 65th minute of the second half. City managed to pull one back through Foden’s late sublime effort, but it wasn’t enough to rescue a point for the defending champions.

The home team seized the opportunity to move ahead of City on the English Premier League table.

Mathematically, Manchester City could drop to 11th position in the Premier League standings should Newcastle, Bournemouth, Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham win their Matchday 17 games.

