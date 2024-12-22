Sunday Synopsis: Recognising the First Tabernacle! 

Fourth Sunday of Advent, Year C – 22 Dec 2024.

Readings: Micah 5:1-4; Hebrews 10:5-10; Gospel Luke 1:39-44.

The first reading presents us with the assurances of the Prophet Micah to the people that out of Bethlehem, least of the clans of Judah will be born one who would rule over Israel and restore their fortunes. The second reading tells us that Christ came to offer himself for us once for all to be holy. The gospel recounts the glorious visit of the Blessed Virgin Mary to her kinswoman Elizabeth and reveals how Mary’s greeting made the child in the womb of Elizabeth leap for joy. As we prepare for Christmas, may Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament inspire us to recognise him in the daily events of our lives.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, today is the fourth and last Sunday of Advent. For four Sundays, we have been given the chance to prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christmas. Our liturgy starts with the message of hope as it navigates through its fulfillment in Christ who came to do the will of God. It ends with a call to prepare our minds by recognising Jesus who is coming at Christmas in Mary’s womb, the First Tabernacle.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Micah 5:1-4) presents us with the assurances of the Prophet Micah to the people that out of Bethlehem, least of the clans of Judah will be born one who would rule over Israel and restore their fortunes. He goes further to state that in his days, the remnant of Yahweh will return as the Lord feeds his flock with power. He concludes that the people will live secure and peaceful as the Lord extends his dynasty to the ends of the earth.

In the second reading (Hebrews 10:5-10), the writer of the Letter to the Hebrews tells us that Christ came to offer himself for us once for all to be holy. He emphasises that he takes no delight in oblations, holocausts and sacrifices for sins but obedience to the will of God which he demonstrated by coming into the world.

The gospel (Luke 1:39-44) recounts the glorious visit of the Blessed Virgin Mary to her kinswoman Elizabeth and reveals how Mary’s greeting made the child in the womb of Elizabeth leap for joy. Filled with the Holy Spirit, Elizabeth said, “Of all women you are the most blessed, and blessed is the fruit of your womb. Why should I be honoured with a visit from the mother of my Lord? For the moment your greeting reached my ears, the child in my womb leapt for joy. Yes, blessed is she who believed that the promise made her by the Lord would be fulfilled.”

Pastoral Lessons

1. Be Humble: The assurances of the Prophet Micah to the people that out of Bethlehem, least of the clans of Judah will be born one who would rule over Israel and restore their fortunes demonstrates that God always favours the humble.

2. Be Obedient: The message of the letter to the Hebrews that Christ takes no delight in oblations, holocausts or sacrifices for sins but obedience to the will of God which he demonstrated by coming into the world challenges us to always desire to do the will of God.

3. Rob Your Faith on Others: Just as the angel’s message to the Virgin Mary that her kinswoman Elizabeth had conceived served to evoke faith in her, we are reminded that God enables miracles in the lives of our friends, nieghbours or family members to teach us that he has not passed us – meaning that our miracle is on the way.

4. Have a Strong Faith: The conception of an old sterile woman, Elizabeth assures that nothing is possible to God – Not even your deadly disease, poor finances or sins can prevent God from doing the needful in your life if you have a strong faith.

5. Recognise Jesus in the Tabernacle: The effects of Mary’s arrival and the presence of her son is shown because as soon as Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the child in her womb leapt for joy – meaning both Elizabeth and her son recognised Jesus in the first Tabernacle – this calls us to adore Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and recognise him in the daily events of our lives.

Summary Lines

1. The first reading presents us with the assurances of the Prophet Micah to the people that out of Bethlehem, least of the clans of Judah will be born one who would rule over Israel and restore their fortunes.

2. The remnant of Yahweh will return as the Lord feeds his flock with power.

3. In the second reading, the writer of the Letter to the Hebrews tells us that Christ came to offer himself for us once for all to be holy.

4. He emphasises that he takes no delight in oblations, holocausts and sacrifices for sins but obedience to the will of God which he demonstrated by coming into the world.

5. The gospel recounts the glorious visit of the Blessed Virgin Mary to her kinswoman Elizabeth and reveals how Mary’s greeting made the child in the womb of Elizabeth leap for joy.

Conclusion

As we draw the curtains this Advent, the Church invites us not only to recognise Jesus as the First Tabernacle in the womb of the Blessed Virgin Mary but to grant him total worship and adoration because he deserves it. The pious woman Elizabeth has set the pace for us to follow in terms of recognising good wherever we see it. We cannot be like her if we are not led by the Holy Spirit. This is why we need to open our minds and hearts to the promptings of the Spirit so that when he comes at Christmas, He would find us ready and we would be able to share the good news with our friends and family like Elizabeth. Wishing you a blessed preparation for Christmas!

Justine John DYIKUK Ph.D Researcher University of Strathclyde Glasgow, UK.

