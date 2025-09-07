Reno Omokri And The Politics Of Duplicity: A Tortoise Fable For Nigeria’s Democracy

In African folklore, the tortoise is often portrayed as clever, cunning, and duplicitous. One popular fable tells of the tortoise who, hungry and desperate, convinced the birds to lend him feathers so he could fly with them to a great feast in the sky. Each bird gave him a feather, and the tortoise fashioned for himself beautiful wings. But on arriving at the feast, instead of showing gratitude or humility, he renamed himself “All of You” and insisted that every portion of food be served to him, because, as he argued, the food was meant for “all of you.” The birds soon realized his trickery, reclaimed their feathers, and left him stranded. The tortoise, full of duplicity, ended up crashing down to earth and shattering his shell.

This fable of deceit and pretense is a fitting metaphor for the political posturing of Reno Omokri, especially in his recent remarks about Peter Obi. For years, Omokri has positioned himself as one of Obi’s harshest critics, constantly belittling him, mocking his supporters, and painting him as an unworthy player in Nigeria’s politics. Yet, suddenly, upon hearing of Obi’s health challenge, Omokri penned what appeared to be a warm tribute: praising him for “enriching and deepening Nigeria’s democracy.” To the untrained eye, this might read as maturity or magnanimity. But to those who have tracked Omokri’s history, it reeks of duplicity.

Reno Omokri made the remark after Obi announced the suspension of his public engagements due to ill health, following medical advice in Enugu. Omokri expressed sadness over Obi’s condition, commended his role as a valuable opposition figure, and prayed for his quick recovery so he can continue contributing to the nation.

Duplicity is worse than open enmity. When a man consistently attacks you, his position is clear; you know where he stands, and you can brace yourself. But when that same man suddenly sings your praises while still holding the same arsenal of disdain, it becomes an act of political trickery. That is exactly the terrain Reno Omokri treads.

This is not the first time Omokri has flipped his script. His political commentary often shifts with the tides of convenience. One moment he is hammering Obi for lacking structure, calling him a social media creation, and mocking the “Obidients” for their passion. The next moment, he is waxing poetic about Obi’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy. This sudden glow of admiration is not born out of genuine respect; it is the politics of duplicity, a fable in real time.

Without a doubt, one of the enduring qualities Nigerians look for in their leaders and public commentators is consistency. You may disagree with someone, but if they are consistent, they earn respect. Wole Soyinka, for instance, has always been consistent in his critique of bad governance, no matter who is in power. Omokri, by contrast, often resembles the proverbial reed shaken by every wind. His commentary is not rooted in principle but in positioning, where he can gain the most relevance or clout at a given time.

For him to suddenly shower Obi with praises at this moment when Obi is medically indisposed speaks more to performance than sincerity. It is the politics of optics: positioning oneself as humane in the face of someone else’s vulnerability.

Returning to the tortoise fable, Omokri plays the role of the trickster who borrows feathers of praise to fly in the company of sincerity. He may write glowing lines about Obi now, but Nigerians must remember his long track record of derision. Just as the tortoise eventually had his feathers plucked off by the birds that saw through his deception, Omokri’s duplicity will not hold forever. Sooner or later, his words will betray him again, and his credibility will come crashing like the tortoise’s shattered shell.

It is not accident that Omokri found Obi’s name worthy of praise. Obi, despite his inability to grab his victory and run away with it in the 2023 presidential election as others did, he has remained the most consistent opposition voice in Nigeria today. He has refused to retire into silence, refused to be bought over by ruling forces, and continues to challenge the system on accountability. By praising Obi, Omokri positions himself to appear magnanimous, even though his past rhetoric has been nothing but hostile. In reality, he is leveraging Obi’s moral capital to wash his own image, an image too often stained by partisanship and self-interest.

Some Nigerians may argue: what does it matter if Omokri praises Obi? After all, it is better to receive kind words than harsh ones. But this line of reasoning misses the point. Words from a source of duplicity are dangerous because they dilute the power of genuine praise. They confuse the public and blur the line between enemies and allies. More importantly, they normalize opportunism in political discourse.

If Omokri can attack Obi endlessly, then switch to praising him in his moment of weakness, what stops him from switching back the moment it suits him? Such a pattern reduces politics to a game of expediency, where nothing is sacred and everything is a tool of convenience. That is not the foundation of a strong democracy; it is the recipe for political chaos.

There is no denying the fact that Nigeria is at a crossroads, battling economic instability, security crises, and governance failures. In such a time, what the public deserves is principled opposition and principled commentary. Obi has, to a large extent, provided that, speaking truth to power, offering alternatives, and mobilizing citizens to demand accountability. Omokri, by contrast, has mostly provided soundbites, attacks, and shifting positions. His sudden “humanitarian” tone toward Obi should therefore be read with skepticism, not applause.

The Nigerian public must learn from the tortoise fable: do not be deceived by beautiful feathers that were borrowed for convenience. Look deeper, question motives, and weigh consistency over sweet words.

Reno Omokri’s tribute to Peter Obi may appear like a generous act of humanity. But beneath the flowery language lies the politics of duplicity, a pattern that has defined Omokri’s interventions in Nigeria’s public space. Nigerians must not mistake duplicity for sincerity.

Just as the tortoise in the fable tried to eat at the expense of everyone else, Omokri’s words are not about Obi’s well-being but about Omokri’s own positioning. And just as the tortoise’s shell still bears the cracks of his fall, Omokri’s credibility will always bear the cracks of his duplicity.

Peter Obi deserves genuine well-wishes, not opportunistic applause. Nigeria deserves commentators who speak from principle, not from convenience. And Reno Omokri deserves to be called out, not celebrated, for his politics of duplicity.