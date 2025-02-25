Galatasaray to Report Mourinho to UEFA, FIFA, and Turkish FA Over Alleged Racial Remark

Galatasaray is set to report Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho to UEFA, FIFA, and the Turkish Football Federation for an alleged racial remark following their meeting during the 24th Turkish league game on Monday night.

In the biggest game of the Turkish league season, which ended in a goalless draw at full-time at Rams Park, Istanbul, José Mourinho allegedly said the Galatasaray bench was “jumping like monkeys.”

In a statement released by Galatasaray, it was also claimed that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has been making such derogatory remarks since he arrived in Turkey, and the club will not let this incident go unchallenged:

“Fenerbahçe coach José Mourinho, who has regularly made derogatory remarks about Turkish people since he started working in Turkey, has today added inhumane discourse to his immoral statements.

“We inform you that we will file a criminal complaint against José Mourinho with the prosecutor’s office for these racist statements and that we will also file complaints with UEFA and FIFA. In addition to all these initiatives, we will closely monitor the response of the ‘moral example’ set by our opponent’s coaches regarding this statement.”

Despite the draw, Galatasaray remains at the top of the league with 64 points, six points ahead of Fenerbahçe at the summit of the Turkish league.