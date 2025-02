Bandits have kidnapped the Vice Chairman of Bukkuyum Local Government Area, Hon. Bala Muhammad Majidadi, along with three others.

The incident happened on Monday evening while they were traveling from Bukkuyum to Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State.

Bukkuyum is one of several areas in Zamfara frequently targeted by bandits, along with Shinkafi, Maradun, Zurmi, Anka, Talatar Mafara, and Tsafe LGAs.