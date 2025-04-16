BREAKING: Reps Issue Summons to Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas

The Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight has summoned Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the state’s Sole Administrator, to an interactive session on Thursday at 4 pm.

The meeting will take place in Room 414, House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

This follows the recent inauguration of a 21-member committee, chaired by House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday.

The committee was established after the National Assembly approved President Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

According to Ihonvbere, the session aims to clarify the situation in Rivers and ensure that the House remains informed in its oversight role for the public good.

The emergency was declared by President Tinubu amidst a political crisis in the state.

He also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, the deputy governor, and members of the state assembly, later appointing Ibas as the state’s administrator.