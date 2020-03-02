Frequent Change Of NDDC Management Unhelpful—Akwa Ibom Elders

Frequent change of the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is not helping the Federal Government to achieve anything, so says Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard.

‘’NDDC Interim Management Committee seldom achieves anything’’, Spokesman for the group Senator Anietie Okon, said this while answering questions from newsmen in Uyo.



Okon says a forensic audit of NDDC should not be carried out without a properly constituted board of the development agency, observing that until the result of the probe is out, no development can go on in the Niger Delta.

“We decry the misuse of our sons to perpetuate confusion at NDDC by way of inefficiency under the tainted disguise of forensic investigations, endless board formation, and Adhoc reckless.



“Sadly, our kith refuses to see the withered hand of Esau in these self-style destruction attempts by the cabal and their willing cronies on the overall non-development or prolonged deprivation of the Niger Delta whilst the North East Development Commission flourishes”, the elders said.



Continuing, they said the peoples of the Niger Delta, have become pensive as the region has become an ungated Internally Displaced Peoples camp for all manner of migrating nomads and tribesmen from the Sahara, suggesting a systematic insurgence of worrisome dimension.



They lamented that as Nigeria continues to spiral in security and safety concerns with little or no positives beyond outrageous debts from the Excess Crude Accounts, promotion of genuine security for the common good of Nigeria is not just for a part of Nigeria.



The elders said they have observed the flagrant abuses of the Commonwealth, dignity and recent threat to the safety of the people and resources, and stated this malfeasance has continued unabated and queries our national essence as a people.



According to the elders, the depletion of the national reserves has persisted despite the pretentious anti-corruption stance of the Nigerian state and demanded the National Assembly and other independent bodies to look into the barefaced emergency expenditure that is fast eating a hole in the economy.



“Let it be known that the resources as generated mainly from the hydrocarbon deposits in the Niger Delta region have been dubiously channeled into the wasteful prospecting of oil in the Chad Basin and recent day and night construction of Petrochemical Refinery in Daura, Katsina State”, they said.