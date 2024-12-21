Free Internet Service at Onitsha Main Market will boost e-Commerce – ANSPPB Boss, Maduekwe

Traders at the popular Onitsha Main Market have been provided with free Wi-Fi, to boost their sales and purchase activities through the e-commerce service.

This was disclosed by the Chairman and Managing Director, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, ANSPPB, Barr. Chike Maduekwe, in a chat with newsmen in Awka.

The free Wi-Fi service was developed by the State Government through the ANSPPB, the State ICT Agency, the SPERD Market and Xinox Technologies.

The free Wi-Fi has a coverage that is in excess of one kilometre radius of the market.

According to Maduekwe, free Wi-Fi is available to traders and customers, with the advantage that the traders are able to contact clients in any part of the world and sell their goods.

He noted that the initiative unlocks a lot of potential with e-commerce for the traders and their clients, adding that in a changing world, the state government under the leadership of Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is passionate about keeping the people at pace with technological developments across the globe.

The ANSPPB boss revealed that the state government is engaging in different initiatives aimed at exposing Anambra residents to the digital highway.

These he noted, included the development of the Fibre-to-Tower and the Fibre-to-the-Homes initiatives.

Maduekwe revealed that the study for the Fibre-to-the-Homes initiative has been completed and submitted to the state government and we are monitoring the deployment, and by early 2025, many parts of Awka will have Fibre-to-the-Home and then it will move to Onitsha, and so on.

“While the Fibre-to-Tower program is already working, this Fibre-to-the-Homes initiative is the real deal that will improve the lives of Anambra citizens and generate revenue for the government.

“I am aware that some of the Telecommunications Companies, TELCOs are already approaching us for the deployment of Fibre-to-the-Homes.

“When you have that working, some of these monopolies that have charged obnoxious and outrageous fees for television subscription, for connectivity, for data, will disappear.

“The thing about connectivity is that the fibre is like a highway. So for you to access the digital highway, you must have fast internet and the fastest internet is through fibre.

“So it’s part of benefits that the governor is bringing to Anambra people, by opening up the digital highway, so that our people can enjoy the benefits of broadband penetration,” he said.

Speaking on the activities of the ANSPPB for the year ending, Maduekwe said the Board had introduced series of initiatives that have helped in substantially improving the process of permits and approval procurement.

This he noted, has greatly reduced the incidences of building collapse in the state.

“Some of these initiatives include the ‘Operation Show Your Permit’ which has brought about improved compliance with approval demands. We also waived the penalties for non-procurement of approvals and gave the opportunity for people to regularize their permits where there are no encumbrances.

“We also issued the directive that banned construction work on sites beyond 7pm and banned workers from sleeping inside buildings under construction.

“The ANSPPB also introduced some requirements for building constructions including Contractor Liability Insurance, compulsory Soil tests for storey buildings among others,” he recounted.

Maduekwe disclosed that the State Governor, Prof Soludo has directed that the state’s Physical Planning Laws be reviewed, reflect innovations as seen in those of developed cities, such as Lagos and Abuja, adding that the review is on and will soon be issued.

