Four Dead, Two Hospitalized After Eating Poisonous Fish in Taraba
Four people have died, and two others are receiving treatment after eating a poisonous fish in Kashimbila, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to intelligence sources, six Fulani herders, Abdul Juli, Sule Abubakar, Adamu Mato, Saidu Payo, Yusuf Musa, and Ibrahim Haruna went fishing in a nearby river on February 22 at around 10:00 PM.

After catching and cooking the fish, they unknowingly consumed a poisonous species, which led to severe illness. The next day, February 23, they were taken to the Primary Health Centre in Kashimbila, where four of them Juli, Abubakar, Mato, and Payo were confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

The two survivors, Yusuf Musa and Ibrahim Haruna are currently receiving medical treatment at the same hospital.

A man named Haruna Isiaka from Chidawa Village reported the incident to the police. The authorities have deposited the bodies at the hospital mortuary for autopsy and have launched an investigation into the incident.

