Apple, Indonesia Reach Deal to End iPhone 16 Ban

In a move set to end Indonesia’s ban on the iPhone 16, Apple and the Indonesian government have agreed on a set of terms.

The deal, which could be finalized as soon as this week, follows Apple’s failure to meet local requirements for smartphone production.

Specifically, Indonesia mandates that 35% of components in phones sold domestically must be locally sourced.

The ban, imposed in October, came after Apple did not meet these requirements.

However, Apple has committed to investing $1 billion in a manufacturing facility in Indonesia to produce components for various products, including smartphones.

Additionally, the company will focus on training local workers in research and development, which will be part of programmes separate from the existing Apple academies.

Despite these efforts, Apple does not plan to assemble iPhones locally in the near future.