Over 700 beneficiaries of the education scholarship initiative of the IG Aguowo Health and Education Foundation, IGHAHAF, on Tuesday, attended a summit aimed at encouraging them in their academic pursuits and instilling in them the moral rectitude to lead accomplished lives.

The summit with the theme, ‘Empowering your future: Harnessing the power of education and building a strong moral foundation’, held at the ASUU Secretariat, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

At the event, beneficiaries under the scheme who performed exceptionally academically were presented with cash gifts by the Foundation.

Among the beneficiaries were Okolo Chiemelie David from Nwanne Nwimoh Memorial Secondary School, Awka, and Ayogu Kosisochukwu Esther, from Federal Science and Technical College Awka, who got N500,000 each for winning the best performing student award in the 2024/2025 Academic Session for Senior and Junior categories, respectively.

Other winners, who got N100,000 each for outstanding performance in the 2025 post-UTME examination, were Michael Chijioke from Christ the King College, Onitsha, and Oluomachi Nwike from St John of God Secondary School Awka, with 330 score.

Also, Ikechukwu Ononuju of St Patrick’s College (325), Anyadike Chisimdi from St Giovanni Science College Ukwulu (318), Nwume Kamsiyochukwu, from St John of God, Awka (317), Ezewulu Somtochukwu from Holy Rosary Girls College Nsugbe (317), Nweke Chukwubuike from Comprehensive Secondary School, Nawfia (317), and Adinnu Sopuluchukwu from Community Secondary School Oraifite, all got N100,000 each.

The Executive Director of the IGHAHAF, Gloria Abanihe, explained that the idea behind the summit was to sensitize the beneficiaries under the scholarship scheme on the need to remain focused and pursue their dreams, rather than getting distracted.

According to her, the foundation has been providing scholarships to the children, for the past four to five years now, without knowing how they were doing in school.

“So, we want to use this seminar to admonish and encourage them to pursue academic excellence and shun characters that can mar their destinies.

“We don’t want to just pay their school fees, but also to be part of their lives, their personal development, and their moral growth. This is to ensure that as we give to them, they are able to give back to society. They cannot do that if they engage in juvenile delinquency and vices,” she said.

The IGHAHAF ED also revealed that the reason for the cash gifts was to encourage the best-performing students to continue putting in their best effort in their academic pursuits.

In her words, “We awarded this scholarship based on merit after entrance examinations.

“Only one man funds all these things we are doing and he is not doing it for political reasons or any other ulterior motives, but just in fulfillment of the promise he made to God, to use the wealth he gave him to impact lives.

“The only way IGHAHAF wants the beneficiaries to repay her is for them to give in their best.”

In a presentation, a guest speaker at the event, Associate Professor Chitom John-Akamelum, reminded the young people that with the education provided to them, they are being empowered to achieve their dreams.

She took them through sessions on how to prioritize their studies above distractions, assuring them that with the right knowledge, they were set up for great success, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Another speaker, Pastor Uzo Ejikeme, reminded the beneficiaries that they have a deposit made in them by God, which they need to explore, reminding them that the huge investment the Foundation is making in them must not be allowed to be in vain.

“Your lives have begun, and you must treat this opportunity with every seriousness it deserves. Define your vision, goals and purpose, choose role models who would guide your passion, choose the right friends, and you will excel,” Ejikeme admonished.

In a remark, the traditional prime minister of Nibo kingdom, Ozo Robin Ezeani appreciated the Chairman, Board of Trustees of IGHAHAF, Ozo Ichie Ignatius Aguowo for his passion for touching lives, noting that society needs men like him to ensure that the less privileged are provided for.

In their appreciation remarks, some of the winners of the cash gifts, Okolo Chiemelie and Esther Ayogu expressed appreciation to their benefactor and promised to make him proud by making the best use of the opportunity.