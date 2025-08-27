Taylor Swift’s $550k Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce Sparks 28M IG Likes

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have announced their engagement, sharing the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

The couple’s caption read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married .”

The post included a five-photo carousel showing Kelce on one knee in a woodland garden decorated with roses, hydrangeas, anemones, and delphiniums.

In one image, Swift displayed her ring, an 8-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond set in 18-karat yellow gold with hand-engraved details. The ring, designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, is valued at approximately $550,000, according to jewelry experts.

Within the first 20 minutes, the announcement had received nearly 2 million likes. By the end of the day, the engagement had surpassed 18 million likes, with more than 1 million reposts in the first six hours, making it one of the most reacted-to Instagram posts in history. Current figures indicate that the post has garnered over 28 million likes, 2 million reposts, and 9.5 million shares.

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, confirmed in an interview with ABC’s News 5 Cleveland that the proposal took place “not quite two weeks ago” in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, outside Kansas City. “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let’s go out and have a glass of wine’… they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed Kelce said. He added that the couple immediately called both families on FaceTime to share the moment.

The engagement was accompanied on Instagram by Swift’s song “So High School,” from her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department,” a track widely believed to have been written about Kelce. Fans noted the choice as a personal touch, especially since the lyrics include: “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?” a line referencing a 2016 interview where Kelce jokingly chose Swift in a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill.”

Backstory of the Couple

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, first became linked in September 2023 after the singer attended a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, sitting with Kelce’s family. Their relationship became one of the most visible celebrity pairings of the following years, with Swift regularly present at NFL games, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory, while Kelce attended several international stops of Swift’s Eras Tour.

The pair also appeared together on Kelce’s podcast New Heights, where Swift discussed her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl. Kelce told GQ earlier this year: “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people. We’re just two people who are in love.”

The engagement has generated intense global reaction. Fans have shared videos of themselves cheering or crying upon hearing the news. Public figures also responded: the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, liked the Instagram post, while U.S. President Donald Trump remarked, “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, and I think she’s a terrific person.”

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay posted his own message of congratulations, writing: “From one ring to the next… congrats @killatrav & @taylorswift! From your favourite Home Ec Teacher, Gx.”