Super Eagles forward and current CAF Africa Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, led his team to a home victory in a thrilling five-goal encounter against a spirited Empoli side on Serie A matchday 17.

The 23-year-old Belgian midfielder, Charles De Ketelaere, grabbed an early equalizer for Atalanta, which had conceded just 13 minutes into the game. Africa’s Best Player, Ademola Lookman, made his presence felt, scoring the halftime winner for Atalanta. Before the game, Lookman presented his CAF award to the Atalanta fans.

Spirited Empoli leveled the score in the 55th minute but was left deeply disappointed when Charles De Ketelaere struck again to restore Atalanta’s lead.

Ademola Lookman’s nine goals and four assists in 14 Serie A appearances have kept Atalanta at the top of the league table with 40 points.

