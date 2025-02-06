BREAKING: Nollywood Actor, Columbus Irisoanga, Popularly Known As ‘Igbudu’ Is Dead

Renowned Nollywood star, Columbus Irisoanga has passed away.

Columbus ’s death was announced by another veteran actress and politician, Hilda Dokubo, in a post on Instagram.

She said the actor’s death is a heavy one on University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Nollywood.

“There can’t be shortage of Angels in heaven that the few here are called home like this na! This one is heavy on Uniport Rivers state Nollywood,” Hilda wrote.

Columbus’ demise comes just a few days after another Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, 35 died.