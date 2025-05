Today I am forgetting you,

With generosity

And love

And speech of words,

That broke from my heart

Infused with life.

This night shall turn me,

Into a shadow

And it moves like a ghost

Over the grave,

And the lantern

Gives birth.

I don’t judge you

I don’t silence you

I keep my heart open,

For you

In dream and time

That has fallen into dust.

Sidharth P K

(India)